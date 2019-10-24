Joan Smalls Heats Things Up With Racy Yellow Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Joan Smalls did her best to torch the internet Thursday when she dropped a couple racy bikini shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 31-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for one shot rocking a yellow and white checkered two-piece suit while soaking up some sun.

She didn't explain much about the great snap and simply captioned it, "There's no place like Home Jibarita de corazón!"

The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking red lingerie and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!

