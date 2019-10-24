Robin Holzken Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Robin Holzken hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.

The 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the great snap rocking a one-shoulder black one-piece suit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific picture and simply captioned it, “Out take with @derekkettela.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unbelievable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a black bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that are truly can’t miss!

