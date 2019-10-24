Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Fire Bikini Picture Of Alex Morgan On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently shared an unreal picture of Alex Morgan on Instagram.

Morgan, who is arguably the most famous female soccer player on the planet, rocked a skimpy yellow bikini in the photo and it’s great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She’s not just a star on the soccer field. She’s also a superstar when it comes to the swimsuit game, and this snap is all the proof you’ll ever need to prove that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I’ll be shocked if you don’t love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 23, 2019 at 12:51pm PDT

Alex Morgan is a superstar is every sense of the word. She’s an absolute sensation in sports and on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For those of you unfamiliar with her work, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her great photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on May 8, 2019 at 5:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on May 8, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Jul 18, 2018 at 8:01pm PDT