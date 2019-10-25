Demi Lovato Wins Halloween Before It Even Begins In Racy Marie Antoinette Costume

share on facebook tweet this

Demi Lovato won Halloween Friday before it even began when she posted on Instagram photos of her decked out as Marie Antoinette.

The 27-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible in the handful of pictures showing her in a blonde bouffant wig, along with a gold and powder blue lace number. To say she looked incredible in the 18th century costume would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:05am PDT

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Halloween round 1… I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“It’s my time to shine,” she added. “Glam team killed it.”

Several celebrities caught the photos and agreed the “Sober” singer looked incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“AMAZINGGGGGGG!!!!!!,” Debra Messing wrote.

While supermodel Ashley Graham added, “Come thruuuuu.”

And this is just the beginning of the “Stone Cold” singer’s Halloween outfits because she loves the spooky season, per Page Six. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Over the last few years, the “Camp Rock” star has dressed up for the festive day as singer Selena Quintanilla and in 2016 she and pal Nick Jonas went as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from the classic, Wizard of Oz.

The pop star’s social media account is always quite the treat too with some unbelievable pictures she’s shared from her various red carpet appearances to her trips all over the world.

Check out a few of the ones that really stood out, including a stunning animal-print bikini shot that is truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 14, 2019 at 9:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 13, 2019 at 10:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 18, 2019 at 8:23pm PDT