Rita Ora Shares Great Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram
Rita Ora dominated Instagram early Friday morning.
The singing superstar posted four photos of herself wearing a swimsuit, and her fans are absolutely going to want to see these shots. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
They might not be her craziest photos, but they still generated a ton of attention. The spicy snaps got more than 100,000 likes in an hour, which is just a jarring amount. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look for yourself below. They’re all absolutely outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of what Ora is capable of online. She’s a singing sensation and she’s a star on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Those are the facts, and there’s no other way to describe it. While you’re here, enjoy a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram