Bella Thorne Drops Racy Black Bra Lingerie Shot In Honor Of Halloween
Bella Thorne definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she posted a racy lingerie shot on Instagram for her millions of followers in honor of Halloween.
The 22-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the great selfie wearing a black satin bra and rocking a red hair wig. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the terrific snap and simply captioned it, “Black bra and a wig? Happy Halloween!! Every girl on [your] timeline.”(RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)
The former “Disney Channel” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing a hot pink bikini and looking sensational. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
