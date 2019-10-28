Kourtney Kardashian Smolders In White Lingerie Throwback Shot To Last Year’s Halloween Costume

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian definitely did her very best Monday to torch the internet with a jaw-dropping lingerie throwback shot to last year’s Halloween costume.

The 40-year-old reality star looked amazing as she posed for the great snap wearing a white lace bra and underwear with huge wings as she dressed up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific picture and simply captioned it, “I’m wearing all black this year.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unbelievable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a floral print bikini and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning Halloween get up with her sisters as Victoria’s Secret Angels that are truly can’t-miss!

 

