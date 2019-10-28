Kourtney Kardashian Smolders In White Lingerie Throwback Shot To Last Year’s Halloween Costume

share on facebook tweet this

Kourtney Kardashian definitely did her very best Monday to torch the internet with a jaw-dropping lingerie throwback shot to last year’s Halloween costume.

The 40-year-old reality star looked amazing as she posed for the great snap wearing a white lace bra and underwear with huge wings as she dressed up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific picture and simply captioned it, “I’m wearing all black this year.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 28, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unbelievable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a floral print bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 17, 2019 at 1:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 21, 2019 at 8:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 19, 2019 at 12:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 24, 2019 at 2:40pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning Halloween get up with her sisters as Victoria’s Secret Angels that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 23, 2019 at 5:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 8, 2018 at 10:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 2, 2018 at 8:53am PDT