Lais Ribeiro Wears Revealing Outfit Stunning Maxim Instagram Picture

Lais Ribeiro tried to burn up Instagram in a recent picture from Maxim.

Ribeiro, who is from Brazil, wore an insanely revealing outfit in the photo for fans of the publication, and it's awesome.

It feels like it's been a minute or two since we last saw something super scandalous out of Ribeiro, but this shot is proof she hasn't lost a step at all.

Give it a look below. You're going to be stunned by what you find.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Oct 28, 2019 at 6:45am PDT

What are we all thinking here? I'm thinking that's an amazing picture, and there's simply no other way to describe it.

Well done, Lais. Incredible performance! Now, take a look at a few more of her amazing looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jul 20, 2019 at 1:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jul 19, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jun 11, 2019 at 11:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 28, 2019 at 5:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 8, 2019 at 8:52am PDT