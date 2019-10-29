Khloé Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Sporting Totally New Look

share on facebook tweet this

Khloé Kardashian definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when pictures started surfacing of her rocking curly brunette locks instead of her usual platinum blonde look.

The 35-year-old reality star looked unrecognizable and stunning in a photo after sister Kim Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram of herself, Khloé and sister Kourtney Kardashian all sporting deep and rich brunette hair and pastel-colored catsuits to promote their latest project together for a fragrance collection, per People magazine. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

“I’m so excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé!!!” the 39-year-old reality star captioned her post, along with a jaw-dropping shot of the three sisters looking like twins. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“This collection is really special because it’s the first fragrance collaboration I’ve done with Kourtney and Khloe for my line. Each of the fragrances really capture us individually.”

Kourtney also shared another fantastic picture of the three together ahead of the launch of their new product.

Not long after, Khloé posted a similar shot and captioned it in part, “Beyond excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x ME!”

It was just four days earlier that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star posted a photo showing off her platinum blonde hair during a trip to Florida.

As the outlet stated, most likely Khloé’s look was with the help of a wig and not a full hair color change. But wow a great look!