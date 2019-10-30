Olivia Brower Heats Things Up With Racy Red Swimsuit Shot
Olivia Brower definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared a racy swimsuit shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked terrific as she posed for the shot wearing a bright red one-piece suit while at the beach during her latest travels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about where the great snap was taken and simply captioned it with a heart emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including a great photo of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram