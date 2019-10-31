Emily Ratajkowski Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping White Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Emily Ratajkowski did her best Thursday to torch the internet with a set of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shots rocking a white two-piece swimsuit and behind her hung a large photo of her appearance in the magazine when she was wearing nothing more than some body paint. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great snap and simply captioned it, “v meta lifestyle.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful of her stunning appearances over the years in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

