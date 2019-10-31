Kim Kardashian Rocks Blonde Wig And Bikini As ‘Legally Blonde’ Star Elle Woods For Halloween

share on facebook tweet this

Kim Kardashian might have just come up with the most perfect costume, rocking a blonde wig and bikini and going as Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” for Halloween.

In a series of photos and clips posted on Twitter and Instagram, the 39-year-old reality TV star looked incredible as she posed wearing a big blonde pony tail wig, a pink sparkling two-piece swimsuit and an emerald-green sequins suit. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She captioned one of the post simply, “Legally Blonde.” The post has already gone viral with more than 1.3 million likes in under an hour. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

And just like Elle did in the classic Reese Witherspoon movie, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star created a Harvard Video Essay and it’s truly can’t-miss! The clip has been out for just under 30 minutes and has already hit 1 million likes. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

Check it out!

WATCH:

The reality star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including pictures from last year’s Halloween costume when she and her sisters dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels, complete with lingerie and wings!

