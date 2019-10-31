Kylie Jenner Wins Halloween With Sexy ‘Ariel’ Costume From ‘The Little Mermaid’

share on facebook tweet this

Kylie Jenner won Halloween after posting a series of jaw-dropping shots Thursday on Instagram showing her all dressed up as a grown-up Ariel from the Disney movie, “The Little Mermaid.”

The 22-year-old reality star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing a seashell bra, sparkling green bikini bottoms and a matching sparkling sequins green skirt while sporting a bright red hair wig. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned one of them, “Ariel grew up.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2019 at 12:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:26am PDT

The first post has already gone viral with more than 7.6 million likes, with the second one not far behind at 4.9 million likes. One of the people who commented on the awesome outfit was her sister Khloe Kardashian, who wrote, “Wow wow wow!!!!!!!! I’m here for you and this and that.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her outfit last Halloween when she and her sisters dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels, complete with lingerie and wings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 20, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 17, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 2, 2019 at 12:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2018 at 6:20pm PDT