Adriana Lima Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Racy Vampire Costume For Halloween

Adriana Lima absolutely torched the internet when she posted a jaw-dropping shot of her rocking a racy vampire costume for Halloween.

The 38-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in the black-and-white shot of her wearing an extremely low-cut black leather dress and going braless while sporting fangs. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the incredible picture and simply captioned it, “HAPPY HALLOWEEN.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The former lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a purple bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie fashion show that are truly can’t-miss!

