Arianny Celeste Wears White Swimsuit In Great Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Arianny Celeste melted down Instagram with a recent picture.

The UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself wearing a white swimsuit, and it’s an incredible shot for her fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, it’s hardly the most revealing picture we’ve ever seen out of her on Instagram. Having said that, odds are high you’re still going to want to give it a look. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance below. My guess is you’re going to find yourself very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

It’s always a fun time online whenever Celeste is out there dropping this kind of heat for her followers around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s an absolute star, and that’s just a fact. There’s no debate about. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Arianny Celeste Wears White Swimsuit In Great Instagram Picture
Jasmine Tookes Goes Topless In Crazy Instagram Picture From Maxim
Emily Ratajkowski Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping White Bikini Shots
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]