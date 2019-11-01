Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Heat Up Instagram With Steamy PDA Video

share on facebook tweet this

Singers Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson packed on the PDA during Halloween.

Cyrus and Simpson dressed up as Billy Idol and Perri Lister for the Thursday night festivities, according to a report published by People magazine. Cyrus shared some photos and videos of the couple getting ready for the big evening.

Cyrus also shared some videos of the two engaging in some very intense PDA.

“My Idol,” the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer captioned a video of her and Simpson dancing and passionately kissing along to the Idol’s song “White Wedding.”

She captioned another, “It’s easy to tease but hard to get release.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Back In The Studio After Splits With Liam Hemsworth And Kaitlynn Carter)

Don’t get me wrong, the couple’s costume these two put together is amazing. They dressed up in the whole punk rock ensemble and I loved it.

The PDA is just still a lot for me. Less than two months ago, Cyrus was still married to Liam Hemsworth. The two have shared an on-and-off romance for the past decade. Cyrus originally ended things with Hemsworth and immediately moved on to Kaitlynn Carter.

As soon as the short fling with Carter ended, she moved on to Simpson.

I know she’s just having fun and living her life, but maybe now would be a good time to be alone.

At least she’s killing it at whatever she wants to do right now.