Brooks Nader Wears Revealing Suit In Instagram Picture From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

Brooks Nader didn’t disappoint one bit in a recent Instagram post from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

Nader, who is known for her elite talent in the modeling game, dropped a post of herself in a white and black suit for the shoot.

Is it the wildest content we've ever seen out of Nader or SI? I'd have to say "no," but it's still pretty impressive.

Give the post a look below. My guess is you're going to like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Nov 1, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I'm thinking that's a great example of how awesome Nader is on Instagram, and there's no other way to describe it.

Well done, Brooks. Well done. Now, let's all take a look at a few more of her fire posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Sep 29, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Aug 2, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jul 19, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jun 3, 2019 at 10:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jun 6, 2019 at 7:18am PDT