Camille Kostek Shares Scandalous Picture On Instagram From Her Bed
Camille Kostek surprised her fans with a new Instagram picture late Sunday night.
Kostek, who is dating former New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski, posted a photo of herself lounging around in bed. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
When it comes to fire content, Kostek is right at the front of the line, and that’s a pretty good way to sum this one up. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
It’s not the craziest shot, but I can promise you’ll love it. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw some golden content out of Kostek. It seems like she might have dialed it back a little bit. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Despite that, there’s no question she’s still one of the most impressive women on the site. That much is for sure, and I have plenty of proof to back that statement up. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram