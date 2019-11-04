Haley Kalil Wears Skimpy Bikini In Instagram Video

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Haley Kalil dominated Instagram with a recent video.

Kalil, who is known for being one of the most impressive women on the site, posted a video of herself wearing a tiny bikini during a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know Kalil can tear things up on a regular basis online. It’s what has made her a star around the globe, and this post isn’t an exception. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I’m guessing you’ll like it a lot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

There’s no doubt at all that Kalil is one of the best models in the industry. Everything she shares online is simply amazing. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s always incredible, and there’s no question about whether or not she can heat things up online. She 100% can, and regularly does. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
NHL Star Throws Brutal Punch. The Video Might Be The Craziest Thing You See All Day
Check Out Abigail Ratchford's Greatest Photos From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
Stella Maxwell Wears Sexy Outfit In Instagram Picture