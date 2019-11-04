Abigail Ratchford Wears Lingerie In Crazy Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Abigail Ratchford rocked Instagram with a recent post.

Ratchford, who is a major fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing red lingerie for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know wild content when we see it here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do, and I have no doubt at all this one is up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I’ll be absolutely shocked if you’re not impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Nov 1, 2019 at 11:17am PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire post from Ratchford, and I don’t really care if you disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That was an unreal picture for her fans, and it’s just further proof of how great she is online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Oct 31, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Oct 14, 2019 at 3:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Sep 12, 2019 at 11:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on May 2, 2019 at 9:55am PDT