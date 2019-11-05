Alexis Ren Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Alexis Ren did her very best to torch the internet Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the snap rocking the black two-piece swimsuit while lounging on the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific picture and simply captioned it, “Guys, I’m working on something super special on one of my favorite islands and I’ll need your help this week.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Nov 5, 2019 at 1:52pm PST

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 21 Reasons To Be Thankful For Alexis Ren This Thanksgiving)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a white bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Jun 14, 2019 at 4:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Mar 3, 2019 at 11:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Jan 23, 2019 at 2:44pm PST

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Jul 3, 2018 at 1:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Dec 20, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:10am PDT