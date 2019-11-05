Angelina Jolie Strips Down For Racy Nude Harper’s Bazaar Cover Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Angelina Jolie definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when Harper’s Bazaar magazine posted a racy nude cover shot of the actress for their December issue on Instagram.

The 44-year-old actress looked amazing as she posed in the incredible snap wearing no clothing at all and just a large sheer white fabric over her body. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping picture and simply captioned it, “#AngelinaJolie on our December 2019/ January 2020 subscriber cover. See the full cover story at our link in bio.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Lucky for us, several other pictures from the upcoming issue have surfaced on social media. Check them out!

The “Maleficent” star always looks incredible no matter what the occasion. Here are some of those moments on the red carpet that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a strapless white and black gown at the premiere of her film “Unbroken.”