Angelina Jolie Strips Down For Racy Nude Harper’s Bazaar Cover Shot

Angelina Jolie definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when Harper’s Bazaar magazine posted a racy nude cover shot of the actress for their December issue on Instagram.

The 44-year-old actress looked amazing as she posed in the incredible snap wearing no clothing at all and just a large sheer white fabric over her body.

The magazine didn't have to explain much about the jaw-dropping picture and simply captioned it, "#AngelinaJolie on our December 2019/ January 2020 subscriber cover. See the full cover story at our link in bio."

 

Lucky for us, several other pictures from the upcoming issue have surfaced on social media. Check them out!

 

The “Maleficent” star always looks incredible no matter what the occasion. Here are some of those moments on the red carpet that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a strapless white and black gown at the premiere of her film “Unbroken.”

Actress Angelina Jolie arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Angelina Jolie in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

75th Golden Globe Awards Arrivals Beverly Hills, California, U.S.,07/01/2018†ñ Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

75th Golden Globe Awards — Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Angelina Jolie arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of her film "Unbroken" at the State Theatre in Sydney November 17, 2014. The war drama, based on the life of World War Two American prisoner of war Louis Zamperini, was produced and directed by Jolie and filmed in Australia. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere

Angelina Jolie in Sydney on November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere

