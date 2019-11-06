Lady Gaga Heats Things Up With Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Lady Gaga definitely heated things up Wednesday when she posted on Instagram a jaw-dropping picture of her rocking lingerie with black pants.

The 33-year-old singer looked amazing as she posed for the shot for Elle magazine wearing a black lace bra, pants and a large black hat.

She didn't explain anything about the photo and simply captioned it with a dancing woman emoji.

Lucky for us, the magazine has also shared a handful of pictures from her stunning photo shoot for the December issue.

The magazine captioned one of the posts, “She has an Oscar and multiple Grammys, now @ladygaga adds beauty entrepreneur and mental health champion to her résumé. For our December cover, Gaga sat down with @oprah to discuss her exponential career path.”

“I really view my career as a rebellion against all the things in the world that I see to be unkind,” the “Shallow” hitmaker shared, per Elle. “Kindness heals the world. Kindness heals people. It’s what brings us together—it’s what keeps us healthy.”

The “Bad Romance” singer’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

