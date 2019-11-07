Leomie Anderson Torches Internet With White Sheer Lingerie Shot
Leomie Anderson did her very best to torch the internet Thursday when she posted a racy sheer lingerie shot on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.
The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a lace white bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “New @victoriassecret fall collection campaign.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including rocking silver lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear fashion show that are can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram