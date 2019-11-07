Olivia Culpo Posts Several Bikini Pictures On Instagram For Her Fans
Olivia Culpo nuked Instagram on Thursday afternoon.
Culpo, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, posted several shots of herself wearing a green bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
When it comes to torching down the internet, these snaps from Culpo are the definition of getting the job done. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look at them below. There’s a high chance they’ll be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking ever single one of these snaps from Culpo is the definition of straight fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised. We all know Culpo is an elite talent online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram