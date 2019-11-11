Brooks Nader Lights Up Instagram In Bikini Video From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Brooks Nader destroyed Instagram in a recent post.

Nader posted a video of herself in a skimpy bikini from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and it’s pretty easy on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this is one of the best things we’ve seen out of Nader in a very long time, and it’s not even a close call at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to be blown away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Nov 10, 2019 at 2:47pm PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire post, and you’d have to be insane to disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You know you’re in for a wild time online whenever Nader and SI Swimsuit combine to light up the web. It’s always amazing content. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Nov 6, 2019 at 10:04am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Nov 1, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Aug 2, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jun 9, 2019 at 9:02am PDT