Josephine Skriver Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Show Throwback Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Josephine Skriver did her very best to torch the internet Monday when she posted a handful of jaw-dropping lingerie shots from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion shows.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she strutted her stuff in a variety of black, silver and colorful bra and underwear sets during the annual underwear show. In one of the snaps, she looked simply perfect wearing a black bra and underwear set and dressed up in a sexy cop look.  (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific pictures and simply captioned her post, “This feeling! Miss this so much #vsfashionshow looking back at all the outfits I got to wear over the years and feel so damn grateful what was your favorite show ever?”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trip all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking black lace lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Kelsey Merritt Shares Revealing Pictures On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Sara Underwood Shares Fire Bikini Pictures On Instagram
Anastasia Ashley Drops Bikini Pictures On Instagram