Josephine Skriver Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Show Throwback Shots

Josephine Skriver did her very best to torch the internet Monday when she posted a handful of jaw-dropping lingerie shots from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion shows.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she strutted her stuff in a variety of black, silver and colorful bra and underwear sets during the annual underwear show. In one of the snaps, she looked simply perfect wearing a black bra and underwear set and dressed up in a sexy cop look. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific pictures and simply captioned her post, “This feeling! Miss this so much #vsfashionshow looking back at all the outfits I got to wear over the years and feel so damn grateful what was your favorite show ever?”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Nov 11, 2019 at 8:37am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trip all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking black lace lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Oct 30, 2019 at 10:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Sep 15, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Aug 28, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 18, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Aug 17, 2019 at 6:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Apr 19, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jan 8, 2019 at 10:49am PST