Kendall Jenner Poses For Bizarre Photo Shoot For Vogue. What Is Going On?

Kendall Jenner is an absolutely gorgeous model and one of our favorites. But we truly don’t know what is going on with her latest photo shoot for British Vogue.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked one-hundred percent interesting in a variety of knitted sweaters, hat and dress outfits in a handful of pictures shared on social media by herself, the magazine and others who worked on the set of the December issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

In one of the shots, it appears, she is wearing black underwear while holding a knitted skeleton top or blanket. We are truly not sure. The caption next to one of the posts read simply, “new December @britishvogue by @alasdairmclellan @edward_enninful.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

The lingerie model‘s social media account is typically filled with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking white lace lingerie and looking sensational.

