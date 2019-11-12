Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020 Rookie Hyunjoo Hwang Heats Things Up With Black Swimsuit Shot
The newest rookie for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020 issue, Hyunjoo Hwang (Joo Joo), did her best to torch the internet Tuesday with a black swimsuit shot.
Born and raised in Korea, the swimsuit model looked terrific as she posed for the snap in a terrific one-piece suit while spending some time in a pool while in Bali. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the photo, except that it was taken in Soori. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The newest rookie‘s social media account is definitely quite the treat with some great shots she’s shared from her rookie shoot to other fashion photo shoots. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out including one clip posted by the swimsuit magazine from her shoot this year showing her rocking a black bikini that is truly can’t-miss!
