Blanca Padilla Torches Internet With Series Of Racy Lingerie Shots

Blanca Padilla did her best to torch the internet Wednesday with a handful of racy lingerie shots from her appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing in the series of pictures showing her rocking colorful bra and underwear sets while she strutted her stuff on the catwalk. In one photo, she appears backstage in a shimmering pink lace lingerie number and looks fantastic. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about terrific post and simply captioned it, “Honoring this time of the year memories….” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a black-and-white animal print bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her hottest appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

