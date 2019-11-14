Abigail Ratchford Wears Black Lingerie In Scandalous Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Abigail Ratchford had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

The star model posted a photo of herself in a skimpy black lingerie, but that’s not all that was happening in this crazy shot! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She also was wearing a pink cowboy hat! You know we love it here at The Smoke Room whenever women and cowboy hats come together. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself if this one goes a shade too far. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Nov 13, 2019 at 10:59am PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as far as you can go online before you start pushing the envelope past the limits. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, we shouldn’t be too shocked. We all know what Ratchford is capable of. Burning up the internet just comes naturally to her. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Sep 26, 2019 at 3:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Sep 26, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Sep 24, 2019 at 10:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Sep 12, 2019 at 11:50am PDT