Adriana Lima Wears Red Lingerie In Incredible Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Adriana Lima did her best to obliterate Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in red lingerie, and this spicy shot is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Lima doesn’t drop down from the clouds incredibly often, but it’s always incredible whenever she does. That’s exactly what she did here. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 15, 2019 at 9:03pm PST

You’re out of your mind if you’re not a big fan of what Lima does online. Her ability to cut loose and unload is absolutely unreal. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might need a little more proof, I suggest you take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 17, 2019 at 7:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PST