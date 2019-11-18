Georgia Fowler Wears Yellow Bikini In Stunning Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Georgia Fowler lit up Instagram with a recent post.

Fowler, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a yellow bikini for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know Fowler is incredible online. I don’t there’s any doubt about that at all, but it never hurts to get a reminder. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s exactly what she did here. Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire post, and there’s no other way to describe it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Georgia. Well done. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her great posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Adriana Lima Wears Red Lingerie In Incredible Instagram Picture
Sara Underwood Shares Fire Bikini Pictures On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]