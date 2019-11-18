Kate Hudson Wins Day With Racy Navy Blue Swimsuit Shot
Kate Hudson hands down won the day Monday when she dropped a racy blue swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest shoot for Women’s Health magazine.
The 40-year-old actress looked fantastic as she posed for the snap rocking a navy blue one-piece with a cut-out through the middle and a red leather jacket.
She didn't have to explain much about the great picture and simply captioned it, "Had an absolute blast at this shoot and a wonderful chat with the writer! The beautiful folks @womenshealthmag tapped into a version of my true self getting to ride all the toys! Loved it! #ColoradoRaised Thank you to the awesome team."
View this post on Instagram
Lucky for us, a few other shots from the stunning shoot have been shared on social media from the magazine and others who worked on the December issue. Check them out!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The “Almost Famous” star’s social media account is always quite the treat, though it has been a while since she’s posted something so racy.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram