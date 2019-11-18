Olivia Culpo Shares Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo nuked Instagram with a recent picture.

The star American-born model posted a photo of herself in a black bikini while with Devon Windsor, and this one is awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great content when we see it here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do, and we absolutely loved this one from Culpo. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to absolutely stunned. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 14, 2019 at 6:22pm PST

Watching Culpo tear up the internet is one of the best things about Instagram. All she knows how to do is drop fire content on a regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look below at a few more times she brought the heat. Every single one is outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 7, 2019 at 9:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 30, 2019 at 3:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Aug 25, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Aug 14, 2019 at 11:30am PDT