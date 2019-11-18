Romee Strijd Wears Purple Bikini In Outstanding Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Romee Strijd had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Strijd, who is known for getting things cooking online, posted a spicy snap of herself in a purple bikini for the world to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The Dutch model posted also quickly generated a ton of attention with the snap because it currently has more than 300,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She captioned the snap, “If it requires a bikini, my answer is yes.” Agreed! Take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram If it requires a bikini, my answer is yes. A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 17, 2019 at 11:18am PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking it’s a fire snap from one of our favorite models. It was an awesome shot on every level. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, we all know what she’s capable of. Lighting up the web is what has made her a star. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 11, 2019 at 8:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Aug 14, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Aug 7, 2019 at 9:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Aug 4, 2019 at 11:29am PDT