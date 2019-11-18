Sofia Richie Shows Off Toned Body With Bikini Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Model Sofia Richie took the weekend to show off her toned body on Instagram.

Richie shared a series of bikini photos to her Instagram over the weekend, while showing off her toned body Sunday with photos from the beach, according to a report published by Fox News.

It is unclear where the model was for her vacation, but she called the location of her photos “heaven.”

The photos shared Sunday show Richie laid out on the beach wearing a thin-strapped light green bikini with her abs in full view.

“Yeah I’m gonna go work out now,” one user commented on her photo and I’m going to have to agree. I really need Richie to reveal her workout routine so that we can all be in on the secret that allows someone’s abs to look the way hers do. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Sofia Richie On The Internet)

Another shot shows Richie in a pink swimsuit on a boat with a wakeboard in the background. “A series of me living my best life,” she captioned the photos.

Honestly, I’d be more impressed if she shared photos of herself on the wakeboard, but this will still suffice. I’m not sure if Richie would know how to wakeboard, but it would be cool if she did.