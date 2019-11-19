Sommer Ray Shares Scandalous Pictures On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sommer Ray did her best to break Instagram with a recent post.

Ray, who is known for regularly nuking the internet, posted two photos of herself in an incredibly tiny bikini for people to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the absurd shot because it currently has more than 1.2 million likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below, but be warned that these snaps are incredibly spicy. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as far as you can go online before you start crossing some lines. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised. Burning up the web is what Ray does best. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Sommer Ray Shares Scandalous Pictures On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Holly Sonders Drops Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram
Jasmine Sanders Wears Black Bikini In Instagram Pictures