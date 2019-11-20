Alessandra Ambrosio Heats Things Up With Black Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Alessandra Ambrosio really heated things up Wednesday when she shared on Instagram a stunning shot of her rocking a black swimsuit.

The 38-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely perfect in the series of snaps showing her wearing a one-piece suit while enjoying some snorkeling time.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Gone snorkeling islandGal #maldivianstyle.”SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

The former lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking a teal two-piece suit and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Not to mention, a handful of unforgettable snaps from her appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Torrie Wilson Wears Yellow Sports Bra In Instagram Picture
Hope Beel Wraps Up Vacation With Bikini Video
Holly Sonders Drops Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram