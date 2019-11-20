Torrie Wilson Wears Yellow Sports Bra In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Torrie Wilson didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a recent post.

Wilson, who is one of the most famous women in the history of entertainment and sports, posted a photo of herself in a yellow sports bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, is it likely going to be the craziest thing you see on the internet all day? Almost certainly not. It probably won’t even be close. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

However, that doesn’t mean you should miss it. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson) on Nov 19, 2019 at 11:15am PST

What are we all thinking on this one? Again, it’s certainly not the spiciest snap we’ve ever seen, but it’s still pretty good from Wilson. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, feel free to take a look at a few more of her fire photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson) on Aug 27, 2018 at 11:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson) on Jun 10, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson) on Jun 21, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson) on Jul 27, 2018 at 5:14pm PDT