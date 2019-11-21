Kate Bock Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black And White Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Bock hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely fantastic as she posed wearing a black two-piece top and white bottoms while a fan blew on her during her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Missing this … @si_swimsuit.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Nov 21, 2019 at 3:33pm PST

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing an animal-print bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Oct 26, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Jul 15, 2019 at 9:36am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly-can’t miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Apr 16, 2018 at 6:01am PDT