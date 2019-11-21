Kendall Jenner Torches The Internet With Series Of Lingerie Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kendall Jenner did her very best to torch the internet Thursday when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping lingerie shots on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing in the series of throwback photos showing her rocking a matching green bra and underwear set and another of her wearing a an animal-print lingerie set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “remember this?” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.(RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking white lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

