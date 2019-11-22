Camila Oliveira Shares Sexy Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Camila Oliveira burned up Instagram early Friday morning.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a black bra, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great pictures when we see them here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do, and we do it at a high level. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

There’s no doubt this one met our standards. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Oliveira when she decides to let loose online. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she’s dropping fire content for her fans, you better just enjoy the show because it’s always crazy. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Camila Oliveira Shares Sexy Picture On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Arianny Celeste Wears Black Swimsuit In Instagram Picture
Viki Odintcova Drops Great Swimsuit Picture On Instagram