Viki Odintcova Drops Great Swimsuit Picture On Instagram
Viki Odintcova had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.
The Russian-born modeling star posted a photo of herself in a white swimsuit, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Is it the spiciest shot we’ve ever seen out of Odintcova? That’s going to be a hard no, but it’s still very impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
My friends, it’s never a bad thing whenever we get some fire content out of Odintcova. That’s just a fact, and you’re simply wrong if you disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She’s a star for all the right reasons, and that’s why we’re such big fans here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram