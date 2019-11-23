Demi Rose Wears White Lingerie In Awesome Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Demi Rose tried to break the internet with a recent picture.

Rose, who is one of the most popular models here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in white lingerie. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We’re used to seeing absolutely insane stuff out of the star model. That’s what she does, and this photo isn’t an exception to the rule. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s going to shock you. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Nov 20, 2019 at 10:56am PST

The photo above is a perfect example of why Rose is so great online. Will it ever get old watching her dominate the web? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The answer is obvious, and the answer is an overwhelming no. Well done, Demi! We’re always happy to see it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Oct 22, 2019 at 1:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Sep 18, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Sep 19, 2019 at 11:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Sep 29, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Aug 19, 2019 at 4:08pm PDT