Kelsey Merritt Heats Things Up With Topless Lingerie Shot
Kelsey Merritt definitely heated things up Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless lingerie shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 23-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing wearing nothing more than red and white underwear during her latest photo shoot.
She didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "vs today."
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a blue bikini and looking terrific.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that are truly can't-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram