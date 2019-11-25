Selena Gomez Debuts Brand New Thigh Tattoo

share on facebook tweet this

Musician Selena Gomez showed off some new ink this weekend.

Gomez shared behind-the-scenes photos from the American Music Awards on Sunday. In one group of photos she included one of a brand new thigh tattoo.

“AMAs day.. more to come,” she captioned the photo.

In the bottom left of the collage, Gomez showed her tattoo which features two praying hands with a rosary in black and white ink. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Drops Emotional Breakup Anthem)

The tattoo actually looks really good on Gomez and I’m pumped that she’s giving fans such good insight into her life again.

The performance on Sunday was the first time the “Lose Me To Love You” singer has done a televised show since she performed “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards.

“Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter,” she captioned a series of shots from the red carpet.

Gomez looked amazing at the AMAs and I’m so glad that she is back. You can genuinely tell that she is happier now and that what she went through helped her grow as a person. I can’t wait to see what her next album has in store for us.