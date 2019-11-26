Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Racy Blue And Green Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Bella Hadid definitely heated things up Tuesday when she posted a shot rocking a racy blue swimsuit on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in the high-cut one-piece swimsuit while hanging out with pal Fanny Bourdette-Donon. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “This @fannybourdettedonon always working on her phone tho it’s the truth.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her black lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Rosanna Arkle Wears Awesome Bikini In Instagram Photo
Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Racy Blue And Green Swimsuit Shot
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Elizabeth Hurley Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Picture