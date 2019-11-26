Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Racy Blue And Green Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid definitely heated things up Tuesday when she posted a shot rocking a racy blue swimsuit on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in the high-cut one-piece swimsuit while hanging out with pal Fanny Bourdette-Donon. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “This @fannybourdettedonon always working on her phone tho it’s the truth.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Nov 26, 2019 at 1:46pm PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her black lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Nov 23, 2019 at 8:30am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Oct 2, 2019 at 11:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Sep 17, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Nov 10, 2018 at 7:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on Nov 7, 2018 at 9:35pm PST