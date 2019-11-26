Hailey Clauson Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Animal-Print Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Hailey Clauson hands down torched the internet Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the shot rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit during her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the incredible picture and simply captioned it, “@si_swimsuit by @josie_clough.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Nov 26, 2019 at 9:50am PST

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing white lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Nov 9, 2019 at 8:38am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 28, 2019 at 10:55am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 20, 2019 at 6:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on May 8, 2019 at 6:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on May 8, 2019 at 7:45am PDT