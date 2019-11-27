Vita Sidorkina Wears Pink Bikini In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Vita Sidorkina gave her fans a bit of a show on Instagram with a recent post.

Sidorkina, who is one of our favorite models here at The Smoke Room, dropped a shot of herself in a pink bikini, and it’s not tough to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, would I say it’s the craziest picture we’ve ever seen out of the Russian-born model? Absolutely not. Not even close, but it’s still pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is that you’re going to like it a lot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Nov 26, 2019 at 3:15pm PST

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Sidorkina online. That’s just a fact. When she cuts it loose online, the content never disappoints. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

There’s a reason she’s so incredibly popular, and it’s not because she holds back. It’s because she regularly lights up the web for her followers. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Oct 3, 2019 at 6:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Sep 26, 2019 at 3:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Sep 26, 2019 at 3:47pm PDT